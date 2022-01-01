Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai tea in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Chai Tea
Frisco restaurants that serve chai tea
WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco
8811 Teel Pkwy STE 160, Frisco
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
$3.65
More about WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco
UP Inspired Kitchen
5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
$5.00
More about UP Inspired Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco
Chips And Salsa
Bruschetta
Dumplings
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled Chicken Salad
Short Ribs
Blueberry Cheesecake
Lobsters
More near Frisco to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(103 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.7
(23 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(8 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(325 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(821 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston