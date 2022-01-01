Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve cheese fries

Green Gator image

 

Green Gator

5566 Main St #110, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Cheese Sticks$10.00
Cheese Sticks Fried to Perfection. Served with Marinara Sauce.
More about Green Gator
CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE image

 

Rodeo Goat - Frisco

3111 Preston Road, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE$10.00
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup
CHEESE FRIES SURPRISE$11.50
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños and (surprise!) our homemade chili - served with ranch and ketchup
More about Rodeo Goat - Frisco

