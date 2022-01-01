Cheese fries in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Green Gator
Green Gator
5566 Main St #110, Frisco
|Fried Cheese Sticks
|$10.00
Cheese Sticks Fried to Perfection. Served with Marinara Sauce.
More about Rodeo Goat - Frisco
Rodeo Goat - Frisco
3111 Preston Road, Frisco
|CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE
|$10.00
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup
|CHEESE FRIES SURPRISE
|$11.50
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños and (surprise!) our homemade chili - served with ranch and ketchup