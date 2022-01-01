Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve cheesecake

Consumer pic

 

Gallo Nero Italian Bistro

4851 Legacy Dr #504, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURTLE CHEESECAKE$7.00
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE$7.00
NY CHEESECAKE$7.00
More about Gallo Nero Italian Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Zalat Pizza

4275 Legacy Drive Suite 400, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (1430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake$7.50
This Ben & Jerry's frozen dessert includes strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a graham cracker swirl. Now, that’s a heavenly dessert.
More about Zalat Pizza
Green Gator image

 

Green Gator

5566 Main St #110, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$8.00
Rasberry, Chocolate or Strawberry
More about Green Gator
Item pic

 

WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco

8811 Teel Pkwy STE 160, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Cheesecake Single$4.43
More about WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco
Item pic

 

Nerdvana

5757 Main St Suite 112, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hidden Gem Cheesecake$9.00
Creamy cheesecake on a buttery crust with a sweet chocolate covered strawberry treasure hiding inside.
More about Nerdvana
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Pietro's Bakery & Cafe

11625 Custer Rd , Suite 100, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Cheesecake Macaron$3.50
Chocolate Ricotta Cheesecake$6.50
Plain Ricotta Cheesecake$6.50
More about Pietro's Bakery & Cafe

