Chicken parmesan in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

The Common Table image

 

The Common Table

6740 Winning Drive, Frisco

Avg 4.1 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sliders$12.00
More about The Common Table
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Pietro's Bakery & Cafe

11625 Custer Rd , Suite 100, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.95
Chicken Parmigiana$15.95
More about Pietro's Bakery & Cafe

