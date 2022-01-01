Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken parmesan in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Chicken Parmesan
Frisco restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
The Common Table
6740 Winning Drive, Frisco
Avg 4.1
(937 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan Sliders
$12.00
More about The Common Table
FRENCH FRIES
Pietro's Bakery & Cafe
11625 Custer Rd , Suite 100, Frisco
Avg 4.6
(274 reviews)
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
$11.95
Chicken Parmigiana
$15.95
More about Pietro's Bakery & Cafe
