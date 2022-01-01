Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Nest Cafe

7777 Warren Pkwy,Ste 325, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$11.25
Quinoa, spinach, arugula, with avocado and roasted pepper aioli with Herb Chicken
More about The Nest Cafe
The Common Table image

 

The Common Table

6740 Winning Drive, Frisco

Avg 4.1 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Brie Spinach Wrap$14.00
More about The Common Table
UP Inspired Kitchen

5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
Shredded chicken breast, celery, dried cranberries & Greek yogurt dressing on whole wheat wrap
More about UP Inspired Kitchen
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco

6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken lettuce wraps$9.95
Minced chicken stir fried with water chestnuts, peanuts, carrots and onions served with fresh iceberg lettuce.
More about My Thai and Vegan - Frisco

