Chicken wraps in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Nest Cafe
The Nest Cafe
7777 Warren Pkwy,Ste 325, Frisco
|Chicken Wrap
|$11.25
Quinoa, spinach, arugula, with avocado and roasted pepper aioli with Herb Chicken
More about The Common Table
The Common Table
6740 Winning Drive, Frisco
|Chicken & Brie Spinach Wrap
|$14.00
More about UP Inspired Kitchen
UP Inspired Kitchen
5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.00
Shredded chicken breast, celery, dried cranberries & Greek yogurt dressing on whole wheat wrap