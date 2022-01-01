Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve chili

Haystack Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Haystack Burgers

6705 Main St, Frisco

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Pitch Fork Chili$11.49
Bowl of Chili$6.98
More about Haystack Burgers
The Common Table image

 

The Common Table

6740 Winning Drive, Frisco

Avg 4.1 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chili Glazed Salmon$20.00
More about The Common Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Spaghetti

Fried Rice

Shrimp Tacos

Tuna Salad

Po Boy

Macarons

Eggplant Parm

Curry

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (103 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston