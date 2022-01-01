Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Chocolate Croissants
Frisco restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
La Finca Coffee and Bakery
7511 Main St #150, Frisco
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
$4.00
More about La Finca Coffee and Bakery
Daily Grinds
6750 Gaylord Pkwy, Suite 130, Frisco
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$4.00
bi-color croissant filled with our house-made chocolate ganache
More about Daily Grinds
