Cobb salad in Frisco

Frisco restaurants that serve cobb salad

La Finca Coffee and Bakery image

 

La Finca Coffee and Bakery

7511 Main St #150, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Chicken Salad$12.00
More about La Finca Coffee and Bakery
Green Gator image

 

Green Gator

5566 Main St #110, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.00
Greens, Egg, Avocado, Bacon, House Dressing & Grilled Chicken
More about Green Gator
Item pic

 

UP Inspired Kitchen

5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.00
Romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomato, red onion, cheddar, goddess-ranch dressing
More about UP Inspired Kitchen
Item pic

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco

2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Cobb Salad$14.50
Choice of protien, romaine lettuce and spinach mix, topped with queso fresco, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, black beans, onions and tortilla strips with spicy cilantro dressing on the side.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco

