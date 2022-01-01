Cobb salad in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve cobb salad
La Finca Coffee and Bakery
7511 Main St #150, Frisco
|Cobb Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Green Gator
5566 Main St #110, Frisco
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Greens, Egg, Avocado, Bacon, House Dressing & Grilled Chicken
UP Inspired Kitchen
5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomato, red onion, cheddar, goddess-ranch dressing
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco
|Mexican Cobb Salad
|$14.50
Choice of protien, romaine lettuce and spinach mix, topped with queso fresco, avocado, bacon, boiled egg, black beans, onions and tortilla strips with spicy cilantro dressing on the side.