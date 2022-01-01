Cookies in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve cookies
More about La Finca Coffee and Bakery
La Finca Coffee and Bakery
7511 Main St #150, Frisco
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
More about Zalat Pizza
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Zalat Pizza
4275 Legacy Drive Suite 400, Frisco
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas Quesadillas
3930 Preston Rd #140, Frisco
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.29
House-baked chocolate chip cookie - soft and sweet!