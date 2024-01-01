Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab fried rice in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Thai Spice - Frisco

13355 Dallas Pkwy , Ste 600, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$19.00
Crab meat, egg, white onion, tomato, scallion
More about Thai Spice - Frisco
Restaurant banner

 

Spoon + Fork Thai - Frisco

7967 CUSTER RD STE 400, FRISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab fried rice$18.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai - Frisco

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Shrimp Tacos

Grits

Tandoori Roti

Fried Rice

Pad Thai

Crawfish Etouffee

Drunken Noodles

Roti

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (173 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Prosper

No reviews yet

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (769 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (106 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (531 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1453 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1047 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston