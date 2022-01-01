Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Croissants
Frisco restaurants that serve croissants
La Finca Coffee and Bakery
7511 Main St #150, Frisco
No reviews yet
REGULAR CROISSANT
$3.50
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
$4.00
ALMOND CROISSANT
$4.00
More about La Finca Coffee and Bakery
WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco
8811 Teel Pkwy STE 160, Frisco
No reviews yet
Half Dozen Ooh La Las (Croissant Donuts)
$37.50
More about WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco
Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco
Caesar Salad
Garlic Cheese Bread
Pho
Stuffed Mushrooms
Rigatoni
French Toast
Bread Pudding
Chili
More near Frisco to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(103 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.7
(23 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(8 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(325 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(821 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston