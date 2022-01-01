Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve curry

ChidoTaco Lounge image

 

Chido Taco Lounge

6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Curry Taco$6.00
Yellow Curry, Sweet Potato, Chard, Tomato, Green Rice, Flour Tortilla
More about Chido Taco Lounge
Banner pic

 

My Thai and Vegan - Frisco

6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Curry$12.95
Mild green curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.
Chickpea Yellow Curry$13.95
Yellow curry with chickpeas, potatoes, carrots and onions.
Pineapple Red Curry$13.95
Homemade red curry coconut broth with fresh pineapple, red bell peppers, cashew nuts and green beans.
More about My Thai and Vegan - Frisco

Map

