Curry in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve curry
More about Chido Taco Lounge
Chido Taco Lounge
6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123, Frisco
|Thai Curry Taco
|$6.00
Yellow Curry, Sweet Potato, Chard, Tomato, Green Rice, Flour Tortilla
More about My Thai and Vegan - Frisco
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Green Curry
|$12.95
Mild green curry coconut broth with eggplants, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.
|Chickpea Yellow Curry
|$13.95
Yellow curry with chickpeas, potatoes, carrots and onions.
|Pineapple Red Curry
|$13.95
Homemade red curry coconut broth with fresh pineapple, red bell peppers, cashew nuts and green beans.