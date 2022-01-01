Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Dumplings in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Dumplings
Frisco restaurants that serve dumplings
PurePoke
6750 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco
No reviews yet
Chicken Dumplings
$5.95
5 pcs: chicken, cabbage, spring onions, baked crisp w/avocado oil. Served with citrus ponzu and pickled onion.
More about PurePoke
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
No reviews yet
Veggie Dumpling
$6.95
More about My Thai and Vegan - Frisco
