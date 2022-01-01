Enchiladas in Frisco
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco
|Rincon Enchiladas
|$13.00
Two shredded chicken enchiladas on a red tortilla topped with chipotle cream sauce; served with cilantro rice and black beans.
|Bandera Enchiladas
|$15.50
Three enchiladas: one ranchera ground beef, one cream sauce shredded chicken, and one poblano sauce cheese enchilada; served with Mexican rice and black beans.
|Poblano Enchiladas
|$13.50
Two shredded chicken and spinach enchiladas topped with creamy poblano sauce; served with cilantro rice, grilled zucchini and squash.