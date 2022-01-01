Enchiladas in Frisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

8480762e-f895-4940-ac65-a20bfdf20c2c image

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco

2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rincon Enchiladas$13.00
Two shredded chicken enchiladas on a red tortilla topped with chipotle cream sauce; served with cilantro rice and black beans.
Bandera Enchiladas$15.50
Three enchiladas: one ranchera ground beef, one cream sauce shredded chicken, and one poblano sauce cheese enchilada; served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Poblano Enchiladas$13.50
Two shredded chicken and spinach enchiladas topped with creamy poblano sauce; served with cilantro rice, grilled zucchini and squash.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
Item pic

 

Merkado Frisco

8320 Hwy 121, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ENCHILADAS DE CAMARON$21.00
STUFFED WITH RICOTTA AND SPINACH FILLING, COVERED WITH VERACRUZ SAUCE, GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP AND AVOCADO HASS. SERVED WITH WHITE RICE AND BLACK BEAN REFRITOS.
More about Merkado Frisco

