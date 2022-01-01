Fajitas in Frisco
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco
|Fajitas
|$17.50
Your choice of protien on top of grilled onions and peppers; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas.
|Filet Fajitas
|$28.00
Beef tenderlion on bed of grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and garlic butter; served with Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, charro beans and homemade tortillas.