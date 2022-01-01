Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve flan

Item pic

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco

2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$8.00
The best housemade caramel custard you'll ever have.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
Merkado Frisco image

 

Merkado - Frisco

8320 Hwy 121, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FLAN NAPOLITANO$11.00
More about Merkado - Frisco

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Chocolate Croissants

Egg Benedict

Cappuccino

Hot Chocolate

Tortilla Soup

Edamame

Fried Rice

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (807 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston