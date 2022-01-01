French fries in Frisco

Frisco restaurants that serve french fries

Dillas Quesadillas image

 

Dillas Quesadillas

3930 Preston Rd #140, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasoned French Fries$1.79
Long cut french fries with our signature seasoning
More about Dillas Quesadillas
Nerdvana image

 

Nerdvana

5757 Main St Suite 112, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.50
More about Nerdvana

