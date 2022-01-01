French toast in Frisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

The Nest Cafe

7777 Warren Pkwy,Ste 325, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Nutella French Toast$12.75
Texas Brioche french toasts with banana, strawberry, blueberry,
toasted almond, vanilla ice cream with Nutella
Kids French Toast + Bacon$6.75
French Toast$11.75
Texas Brioche french toasts with Blueberry Compote, Strawberry, Toasted, Almond, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
More about The Nest Cafe
La Finca Coffee and Bakery image

 

La Finca Coffee and Bakery

7511 Main St #150, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$12.00
More about La Finca Coffee and Bakery
Item pic

 

WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco

8811 Teel Pkwy STE 160, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast Single$3.60
French Toast Single$4.00
French Toast Single$4.94
More about WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco
Item pic

 

UP Inspired Kitchen

5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$10.50
Cinnamon swirl brioche, vanilla, nutmeg, and fresh berries
More about UP Inspired Kitchen

