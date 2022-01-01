French toast in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve french toast
The Nest Cafe
7777 Warren Pkwy,Ste 325, Frisco
|Loaded Nutella French Toast
|$12.75
Texas Brioche french toasts with banana, strawberry, blueberry,
toasted almond, vanilla ice cream with Nutella
|Kids French Toast + Bacon
|$6.75
|French Toast
|$11.75
Texas Brioche french toasts with Blueberry Compote, Strawberry, Toasted, Almond, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
La Finca Coffee and Bakery
7511 Main St #150, Frisco
|French Toast
|$12.00
WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco
8811 Teel Pkwy STE 160, Frisco
|French Toast Single
|$3.60
|French Toast Single
|$4.00
|French Toast Single
|$4.94