Fried rice in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve fried rice
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco
|Mexi Fried Rice
|$16.00
Beef fajita, chicken fajita, shrimp and chorizo with corn, carrots, onions with over easy egg and spicy serrano sauce.
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Brown Pineapple Fried Rice
|$14.95
Brown rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
|side fried rice (with egg)
|$3.00
|Thai Fried Rice
|$11.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
KPop Burger & Crab King
2575 Main St, Frisco
|House Fried Rice
|$14.99
Protein: shrimp, sausage, and chicken