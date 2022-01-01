Fried rice in Frisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco

2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco

Mexi Fried Rice$16.00
Beef fajita, chicken fajita, shrimp and chorizo with corn, carrots, onions with over easy egg and spicy serrano sauce.
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco

6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

Brown Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Brown rice stir fried with egg, pineapples, carrots, curry powder, cashew nuts, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
side fried rice (with egg)$3.00
Thai Fried Rice$11.95
Steam rice stir fried with egg, carrots, yellow onions and garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

KPop Burger & Crab King

2575 Main St, Frisco

Avg 4.3 (701 reviews)
House Fried Rice$14.99
Protein: shrimp, sausage, and chicken
