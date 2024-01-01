Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic knots in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Garlic Knots
Frisco restaurants that serve garlic knots
The Common Table - McKinney - Craig Ranch
6651 Alma Road, Frisco
No reviews yet
Garlic Knot Sliders
$13.00
More about The Common Table - McKinney - Craig Ranch
The Common Table - Frisco, TX
6740 Winning Drive, Frisco
Avg 4.1
(937 reviews)
Garlic Knot Chicken Parmesan Sliders
$12.00
More about The Common Table - Frisco, TX
Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco
Taco Salad
Paninis
Bread Pudding
Turkey Bacon
Lox
Barbacoas
Macarons
Pancakes
More near Frisco to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(173 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Prosper
No reviews yet
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(769 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Durant
No reviews yet
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(409 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(817 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(106 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(531 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1453 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1047 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston