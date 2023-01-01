Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gobi manchurian in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve gobi manchurian

Item pic

 

Bawarchi Biryani's - East Frisco

8949 Coit rd, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gobi Manchurian$10.95
Stir Fried florets of cauliflower spiced and sautéed in Manchurian sauce
More about Bawarchi Biryani's - East Frisco
Item pic

 

Desi District - Little Elm 2023 - 1630 FM 423 #100

1630 FM 423 #100, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gobi Manchurian$9.99
Gobi Manchurian is an Indo-Chinese appetizer and this version will blow your mind! It features ridiculously crispy and crunchy fried cauliflower coated in a sweet, tangy, umami-rich chili sauce with lots of aromatics.
More about Desi District - Little Elm 2023 - 1630 FM 423 #100

