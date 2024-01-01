Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

 

Crush Taco - 360 Stonebrook Pkwy #100

360 Stonebrook Pkwy #100, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Taco$5.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, Corn Salsa, Blue Cheese Crema, Fried Onion Strings
More about Crush Taco - 360 Stonebrook Pkwy #100
Item pic

 

Crush Taco - 11445 Dallas Pkwy #230

11445 Dallas Pkwy #230, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Steak Taco$5.95
Marinated Skirt Steak, Corn Salsa, Blue Cheese Crema, Fried Onion Strings
More about Crush Taco - 11445 Dallas Pkwy #230
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ascension Coffee - Star

3625 The Star Blvd, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Steak Pane Aria$15.00
sliced filet, caramelized onions, arugula, tomato, avocado, horseradish cream, and chipotle vinaigrette
More about Ascension Coffee - Star

