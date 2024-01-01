Kulcha in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve kulcha
More about Padma's Amrutham - 11990 coit rd suite # 140
Padma's Amrutham - 11990 coit rd suite # 140
11990 coit rd suite # 140, Frisco
|Onion Kulcha
|$2.49
More about Bawarchi Biryani's - East Frisco
Bawarchi Biryani's - East Frisco
8949 Coit rd, Frisco
|Onion Potato Kulcha with Chole
|$9.95
A traditional Punjabi recipe, Chole Kulche is made from maida (white refined flour) and cooked in a tandoor. The Kulche is stuffed with potatoes,onions and spices. Generously glazed with a dollop of butter, it is served with chole – the spicy chickpea curry.
|Onion Potato Kulcha
|$4.95
Onion Potato Kulcha is a popular, leavened flatbread from North India. It's made with a spiced mashed potato filling and can be served for breakfast, a snack, or as a side dish