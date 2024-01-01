Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kulcha in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve kulcha

Main pic

 

Padma's Amrutham - 11990 coit rd suite # 140

11990 coit rd suite # 140, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Onion Kulcha$2.49
More about Padma's Amrutham - 11990 coit rd suite # 140
Item pic

 

Bawarchi Biryani's - East Frisco

8949 Coit rd, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Onion Potato Kulcha with Chole$9.95
A traditional Punjabi recipe, Chole Kulche is made from maida (white refined flour) and cooked in a tandoor. The Kulche is stuffed with potatoes,onions and spices. Generously glazed with a dollop of butter, it is served with chole – the spicy chickpea curry.
Onion Potato Kulcha$4.95
Onion Potato Kulcha is a popular, leavened flatbread from North India. It's made with a spiced mashed potato filling and can be served for breakfast, a snack, or as a side dish
More about Bawarchi Biryani's - East Frisco
Main pic

 

Gwalia Sweets & Restaurant - 5266 Independence Parkway Suite 115

5266 Independence Parkway Suite 115, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Amritsari Kulcha Chole$12.99
Stuffed Kulcha$6.99
Cheese Amritsari Kulcha Chole$13.99
More about Gwalia Sweets & Restaurant - 5266 Independence Parkway Suite 115

