Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

DELI NEWS FRISCO

3685 Preston Rd #185, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NOVA LOX APP$11.99
Lox Spread$0.00
Lox$0.00
More about DELI NEWS FRISCO
Consumer pic

 

Daily Grinds

6750 Gaylord Pkwy, Suite 130, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Lox$9.00
cream cheese, capers, smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, red onion and a dash of lemon vinaigrette
More about Daily Grinds

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Philly Cheesesteaks

Fried Rice

Shrimp Scampi

Pies

Greek Salad

Cappuccino

Grilled Chicken

Rigatoni

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (118 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston