Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lox in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Lox
Frisco restaurants that serve lox
DELI NEWS FRISCO
3685 Preston Rd #185, Frisco
No reviews yet
NOVA LOX APP
$11.99
Lox Spread
$0.00
Lox
$0.00
More about DELI NEWS FRISCO
Daily Grinds
6750 Gaylord Pkwy, Suite 130, Frisco
No reviews yet
The Lox
$9.00
cream cheese, capers, smoked salmon, tomato, cucumber, red onion and a dash of lemon vinaigrette
More about Daily Grinds
Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco
Philly Cheesesteaks
Fried Rice
Shrimp Scampi
Pies
Greek Salad
Cappuccino
Grilled Chicken
Rigatoni
More near Frisco to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(118 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(35 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(552 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(72 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(373 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston