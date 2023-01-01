Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango lassi in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve mango lassi

Consumer pic

 

Bawarchi Biryanis

8949 Coit rd, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Lassi$3.95
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Item pic

 

KARYA SIDDHI HANUMAN TEMPLE CAFETERIA

12030 Independence Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mango Lassi$4.49
More about KARYA SIDDHI HANUMAN TEMPLE CAFETERIA

