Massaman curry in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve massaman curry

Item pic

 

246 Thai Grab and Go

9370 Warren Pkwy unit 140, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
C2. Massaman Curry$11.95
Choice of Protein: Chicken, beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in dry whole spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and nutmeg, roasted peanuts, which add an extra layer of richness and texture to the curry, come with potato, carrot, and tomato.
V6. Vegan Massaman Curry$11.95
A dry whole spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and nutmeg, roasted peanuts, which add an extra layer of richness and texture to the curry, come with potato, carrot, and tomato.
More about 246 Thai Grab and Go
Banner pic

 

My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway

6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Massaman Curry$13.50
More about My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway

Map

