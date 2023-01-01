Massaman curry in Frisco
246 Thai Grab and Go
9370 Warren Pkwy unit 140, Frisco
|C2. Massaman Curry
|$11.95
Choice of Protein: Chicken, beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in dry whole spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and nutmeg, roasted peanuts, which add an extra layer of richness and texture to the curry, come with potato, carrot, and tomato.
|V6. Vegan Massaman Curry
|$11.95
A dry whole spices like cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and nutmeg, roasted peanuts, which add an extra layer of richness and texture to the curry, come with potato, carrot, and tomato.