Nachos in Frisco

ChidoTaco Lounge image

 

Chido Taco Lounge

6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$15.00
More about Chido Taco Lounge
Item pic

 

Dillas Quesadillas

3930 Preston Rd #140, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (1951 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
R Brisket Nacho Dilla$7.99
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
G Brisket Nacho Dilla$13.49
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
More about Dillas Quesadillas
6517f027-1f24-478e-a2e5-17372a88dbad image

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco

2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Locos$14.00
Queso, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeños, chipotle dressing served on a bed of chips
» choice of: ground beef | shredded chicken | brisket +2
Rincon Nachos$11.50
Indiviual corn chips with choice of protien topped with refried beans & cheddar cheese; served with side of guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños
Kids Nachos$6.00
Individual corn chip topped with melted cheese, refried beans, and choice of protien. Served with choice of side and fountain drink.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco

