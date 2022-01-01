Nachos in Frisco
Dillas Quesadillas
3930 Preston Rd #140, Frisco
Brisket Nacho Dilla
$7.99
2022 Madness Winner!
Brisket, Fresh Jalapenos, Seasoned Chips, Queso Drizzle and Jalapeno Ranch for dipping!
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco
Nachos Locos
$14.00
Queso, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapeños, chipotle dressing served on a bed of chips
» choice of: ground beef | shredded chicken | brisket +2
Rincon Nachos
$11.50
Indiviual corn chips with choice of protien topped with refried beans & cheddar cheese; served with side of guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños
Kids Nachos
$6.00
Individual corn chip topped with melted cheese, refried beans, and choice of protien. Served with choice of side and fountain drink.