Pad woon sen in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve pad woon sen
More about 246 Thai Grab and Go
246 Thai Grab and Go
9370 Warren Pkwy unit 140, Frisco
|N2. Pad Woon-Sen (Glass Noodles)
|$11.95
Stir-fried clear noodles with Proteins of your choice egg, carrot, cabbage, celery, white onion, and green onion.
|N2. Pad Woon-Sen (Glass Noodles)*
|$13.95
Stir-fried clear noodles with Proteins of your choice egg, carrot, cabbage, celery, white onion, and green onion.
|N2. Pad Woon-Sen (Glass Noodles)
|$11.95
Stir-fried clear noodles with Proteins of your choice egg, carrot, cabbage, celery, white onion, and green onion.