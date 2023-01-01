Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panang curry in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve panang curry

246 Thai Grab and Go

9370 Warren Pkwy unit 140, Frisco

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
C3. Panang Curry$12.95
Choice of Protein Chicken beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in yellow chilies, lemongrass, galangal, and spices including turmeric.
V7. Vegan Panang Curry$12.95
Known for its creamy and thick texture, combined with its salty, sweet and nutty taste with Vegetables or Tofu (your choice).
C3. Panang Curry$14.95
Choice of Protein Chicken beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in yellow chilies, lemongrass, galangal, and spices including turmeric.
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway

6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panang Curry$12.95
Panang curry coconut broth with green beans, bell peppers.
