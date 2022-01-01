Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pancakes in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Pancakes
Frisco restaurants that serve pancakes
The Nest Cafe
7777 Warren Pkwy,Ste 325, Frisco
No reviews yet
Single Pancake
$3.50
More about The Nest Cafe
UP Inspired Kitchen
5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
No reviews yet
Pancake Flight
$11.50
One of each of our three pancakes, served with blueberry compote and pure maple syrup
Up Classic Pancakes
$9.00
Buttermilk pancakes with pure maple syrup
Blueberry Almond Pancakes - Single Cake
$5.50
More about UP Inspired Kitchen
