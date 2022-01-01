Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve pho

Beef Noodle Pho image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saigon Box

6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Noodle Pho$9.99
Chicken Noodle Pho (GF)$9.99
More about Saigon Box
Item pic

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Zalat Pizza

4275 Legacy Drive Suite 400, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (1430 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
14" Pho Shizzle$19.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
18" Pho Shizzle$23.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
More about Zalat Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Tiramisu

Chai Lattes

Bread Pudding

Carrot Cake

Curry

Omelettes

Chicken Sandwiches

Thai Tea

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (103 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston