Pho in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve pho
More about Saigon Box
SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saigon Box
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Beef Noodle Pho
|$9.99
|Chicken Noodle Pho (GF)
|$9.99
More about Zalat Pizza
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Zalat Pizza
4275 Legacy Drive Suite 400, Frisco
|14" Pho Shizzle
|$19.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.
|18" Pho Shizzle
|$23.49
Chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin and sriracha swirl, topped with basil and cilantro garnish.