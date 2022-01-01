Quesadillas in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Quesadillas
Frisco restaurants that serve quesadillas
Crest Bistro
6100 state highway 121, frisco
No reviews yet
Steak Quesadilla
$7.50
More about Crest Bistro
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco
No reviews yet
Quesadillas
$11.50
Your choice of protien served on housemade flour tortillas with side of sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco
Salmon
French Fries
Tacos
Brisket
Burritos
Caesar Salad
More near Frisco to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(84 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston