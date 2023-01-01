Quinoa salad in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve quinoa salad
The Nest Cafe - 7777 Warren Pkwy Ste 325
7777 Warren Pkwy,Ste 325, Frisco
|Quinoa Salad
|$12.75
Avocado, cucumber, tomato, toasted almond, sliced apple and shredded gruyere cheese with with spring mix green
TruFire Kitchen and Bar - Frisco - TruFire Frisco
6959 Lebanon Road, Frisco
|Small Spinach & Quinoa Salad
|$10.00
organic spinach / cucumbers / red
onions / tomatoes / carrots / cranberries /
feta (balsamic honey vin)
|Large Spinach & Quinoa Salad
|$16.00
organic spinach / cucumbers / red
onions / tomatoes / carrots / cranberries /
feta (balsamic honey vin)