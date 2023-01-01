Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rasmalai in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve rasmalai

Item pic

 

Bawarchi Biryanis

8949 Coit rd, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Rasmalai$5.95
Rasmalai$5.95
sweet cheese balls in saffron milk
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Restaurant banner

 

Desi Chowrastha - Frisco

15851 Rolater Road, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rasmalai$5.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Frisco

