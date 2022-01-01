Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Red velvet cake in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Red Velvet Cake
Frisco restaurants that serve red velvet cake
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Frisco, TX
5355 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco
No reviews yet
Red Velvet Cake 6"
$25.00
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Frisco, TX
FRENCH FRIES
Pietro's Bakery & Cafe
11625 Custer Rd , Suite 100, Frisco
Avg 4.6
(274 reviews)
Red Velvet Cake 6 inch
$39.95
Red Velvet Cake Slice
$6.50
More about Pietro's Bakery & Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco
Hummus
Garlic Bread
Miso Soup
Nachos
Chips And Salsa
Cappuccino
Chicken Sandwiches
Chai Lattes
More near Frisco to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(113 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(530 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(288 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(586 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(66 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(359 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(901 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston