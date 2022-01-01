Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red velvet cake in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve red velvet cake

Item pic

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Frisco, TX

5355 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cake 6"$25.00
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Frisco, TX
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Pietro's Bakery & Cafe

11625 Custer Rd , Suite 100, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet Cake 6 inch$39.95
Red Velvet Cake Slice$6.50
More about Pietro's Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Hummus

Garlic Bread

Miso Soup

Nachos

Chips And Salsa

Cappuccino

Chicken Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (113 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (530 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (586 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (359 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (901 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston