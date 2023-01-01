Reuben in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve reuben
More about DELI NEWS FRISCO
DELI NEWS FRISCO
3685 Preston Rd #185, Frisco
|TURKEY REUBEN
|$15.99
Roasted Turkey Breast on grilled N.Y. rye bread with sauerkraut or coleslaw, melted Swiss cheese and side of Russian dressing
|THE REUBEN
|$15.99
N.Y. Corned Beef on grilled New York rye bread with hot sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and a side of Russian dressing
|PASTRAMI REUBEN
|$15.99
N.Y. Pastrami on grilled New York rye bread with hot sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and a side of Russian dressing