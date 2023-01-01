Reuben in Frisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

DELI NEWS FRISCO

3685 Preston Rd #185, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TURKEY REUBEN$15.99
Roasted Turkey Breast on grilled N.Y. rye bread with sauerkraut or coleslaw, melted Swiss cheese and side of Russian dressing
THE REUBEN$15.99
N.Y. Corned Beef on grilled New York rye bread with hot sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and a side of Russian dressing
PASTRAMI REUBEN$15.99
N.Y. Pastrami on grilled New York rye bread with hot sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and a side of Russian dressing
More about DELI NEWS FRISCO
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ascension Coffee - Star

3625 The Star Blvd, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wagyu Beef Reuben$13.00
a-bar-n pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss, russian dressing, jersey butter
More about Ascension Coffee - Star

