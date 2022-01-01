Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve risotto

The Common Table image

 

The Common Table

6740 Winning Drive, Frisco

Avg 4.1 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Spring Vegetable Risotto$16.00
More about The Common Table
Pietro's Bakery & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Pietro's Bakery & Cafe

11625 Custer Rd , Suite 100, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Risotto$6.50
More about Pietro's Bakery & Cafe

