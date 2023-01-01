Shrimp rolls in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Spoon + Fork Thai - Frisco
7967 CUSTER RD STE 400, FRISCO
|Fried Shrimp Roll (4)
|$8.00
Deep fried marinated shrimp in flour wrapper. sweet and sour sauce
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Vegan Shrimp Firecracker Roll
|$15.95
Deep fried roll with tofu and vegan cream cheese topped with crispy vegan shrimp, spicy tofu mix, vegan spicy mayo, vegan eel sauce and tempura flakes.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.50
shrimp tempura, crabmix, avocado & cucumber
|Shrimp Basil Rolls
|$7.95
Shrimps, fresh lettuces, rice noodles, carrots and fresh basil wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.