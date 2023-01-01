Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Spoon + Fork Thai - Frisco

7967 CUSTER RD STE 400, FRISCO

Fried Shrimp Roll (4)$8.00
Deep fried marinated shrimp in flour wrapper. sweet and sour sauce
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway

6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

Vegan Shrimp Firecracker Roll$15.95
Deep fried roll with tofu and vegan cream cheese topped with crispy vegan shrimp, spicy tofu mix, vegan spicy mayo, vegan eel sauce and tempura flakes.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
shrimp tempura, crabmix, avocado & cucumber
Shrimp Basil Rolls$7.95
Shrimps, fresh lettuces, rice noodles, carrots and fresh basil wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
