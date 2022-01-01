Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve steamed rice

Item pic

 

Marufuku Ramen - Frisco

9292 Warren Pkwy\nsuite 370, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Rice$2.00
Steamed white rice
More about Marufuku Ramen - Frisco
Banner pic

 

My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway

6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steam Jasmine Rice$1.50
More about My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Chicken Salad

Chicken Marsala

Cobb Salad

Shrimp Scampi

Chicken Wraps

Pies

Curry

Pancakes

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (807 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston