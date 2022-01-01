Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve taco salad

Consumer pic

 

Eggsquisite Cafe - Frisco

6801 Warren Pkwy. Ste 101, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$13.00
More about Eggsquisite Cafe - Frisco
Item pic

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco

2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
Choice of protien. Salad is served in a housemade crispy tortilla bowl with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and black beans, with a side of chipotle ranch dressing.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Cookies

Tiramisu

Burritos

Stromboli

Tortas

Cobb Salad

Rice Bowls

Stuffed Mushrooms

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (118 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston