Tacos in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve tacos
More about ChidoTaco Lounge
ChidoTaco Lounge
6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123, Frisco
|Korean BBQ Taco
|$6.00
|BLT Taco
|$6.00
|Jerk Chicken Taco (spicy)
|$6.00
Marinated Chicken Thigh, Slaw, Pineapple Pico, Jerk Salsa, Flour Tortilla
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco
|Tacos Al Carbon
|$16.00
Three flour tortillas with your choice of beef or chicken fajita with grilled
onions and bell peppers; served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo
and guacamole