Tandoori roti in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve tandoori roti

Banner pic

 

Chapter Two - 11625 CUSTER ROAD, SUITE 100

11625 CUSTER ROAD, SUITE 100, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$2.99
Item pic

 

Bawarchi Biryani's - East Frisco

8949 Coit rd, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Roti Plain$3.45
Tandoori roti is a popular Indian flatbread made in a tandoor, or clay oven.
The name comes from the tandoor, and the roti is thicker than a regular roti, with a soft center and crispy edges.
Tandoori Roti Butter$3.45
Tandoori roti is made using whole wheat flour and all-purpose flour, while naan is made of only all-purpose flour. The dough for naan is softer, while that of tandoori roti is stiffer. The dough used for naan is fermented with yeast.
Tandoori Roti Plain$3.45
whole wheat unleavened dough . tandoor cooked
