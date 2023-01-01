Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato soup in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Tomato Soup
Frisco restaurants that serve tomato soup
Bawarchi Biryanis
8949 Coit rd, Frisco
No reviews yet
Tomato Soup
$7.45
Thickened Puree of tomato with croutons and fresh cream
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ascension Coffee - Star
3625 The Star Blvd, Frisco
Avg 4.6
(409 reviews)
Tomato Basil Soup
$7.00
sourdough toast
More about Ascension Coffee - Star
