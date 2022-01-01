Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Frisco restaurants that serve tuna salad

Green Gator image

 

Green Gator

5566 Main St #110, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad$17.00
Cucumber, Tomato, Cusabi & Terriyaki
More about Green Gator
The Common Table image

 

The Common Table

6740 Winning Drive, Frisco

Avg 4.1 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Salad$18.00
More about The Common Table

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Lobsters

Macarons

Thai Tea

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Cake

Cake

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (103 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston