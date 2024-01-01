Veggie rolls in Frisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

Green Thai Bistro - 7151 PRESTON RD, STE 201B

7151 PRESTON RD, STE 201B, FRISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Veggies Spring Rolls$7.95
cabbage, glass noodles, celeries, and carrots wrapped with spring roll papers and served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Green Thai Bistro - 7151 PRESTON RD, STE 201B
Item pic

 

Kin-D Lao & Thai Food - Frisco

6750 Gaylord Pkwy, Suite 140, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1. Veggie Rolls (5)$6.99
Deep fried egg rolls with glass noodles, cabbage, white onion, and carrot. Served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Kin-D Lao & Thai Food - Frisco
Banner pic

 

My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway

6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Tempura Roll$13.50
Tempura fried asparagus, sweet potato, eggplant, carrots rolled and topped with tempura flakes and vegan eel sauce.
More about My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway
Restaurant banner

 

Desi District - Little Elm 2023 - 1630 FM 423 #100

1630 FM 423 #100, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Kati Roll$7.99
A delightful combination of assorted vegetables wrapped in a soft parotta, complemented with tangy sauces and fresh greens
More about Desi District - Little Elm 2023 - 1630 FM 423 #100

