Veggie rolls in Frisco

Green Thai Bistro - 7151 PRESTON RD, STE 201B
7151 PRESTON RD, STE 201B, FRISCO
|Crispy Veggies Spring Rolls
|$7.95
cabbage, glass noodles, celeries, and carrots wrapped with spring roll papers and served with sweet and sour sauce.
Kin-D Lao & Thai Food - Frisco
6750 Gaylord Pkwy, Suite 140, Frisco
|1. Veggie Rolls (5)
|$6.99
Deep fried egg rolls with glass noodles, cabbage, white onion, and carrot. Served with sweet and sour sauce
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Veggie Tempura Roll
|$13.50
Tempura fried asparagus, sweet potato, eggplant, carrots rolled and topped with tempura flakes and vegan eel sauce.