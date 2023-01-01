Yellow curry in Frisco
Frisco restaurants that serve yellow curry
More about 246 Thai Grab and Go
246 Thai Grab and Go
9370 Warren Pkwy unit 140, Frisco
|C4. Yellow Curry
|$11.95
Choice of Protein Chicken beef, tofu or shrimps cooking in yellow chilies, lemongrass, galangal, and spices including turmeric.
More about My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway
My Thai and Vegan - Frisco - 6363 Dallas Parkway
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Chickpea Yellow Curry
|$13.95
Yellow curry with chickpeas, potatoes, carrots and onions.
|Yellow Curry
|$12.95
Mild yellow curry coconut broth with potatoes, yellow onions and carrots.