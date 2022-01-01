Go
fritai llc

A full service Haitian Restaurant.

1535 Basin St

Popular Items

Fried Sweets$5.00
Ripe Plantains that are Fried
Creole Chicken$18.00
HERB ROASTED & SMOTHERED IN CREOLE SAUCE WITH RICE AND BEANS, PLANTAINS & PIKLIZ
Shrimp Pikliz$13.00
Grilled shrimp tossed with citrus, pikliz and avocado. Served with fried green plantains
The Fritai Sandwich$13.00
BETWEEN TWO FRIED PLANTAINS WITH AVOCADO, MANGO SAUCE, PIKLIZ WITH CHICKEN OR MUSHROOM TOFU SERVED WITH PLANTAIN CHIPS & DIP
Fritay Platter$18.00
A combination sampler platter with Akra, Green Plantains, Sweet Plantains, Pikliz & Fried Goat
Akra$7.00
Spiced Root vegetable fritters served with pikliz dip
Griyo$19.00
CRISPY PORK WITH RICE & BEANS FRIED PLANTAINS, PIKLIZ (SPICY RELISH) AND SAUCE CREOLE
Crab Mac N Cheese$11.00
OUR CLASSIC MACARONI AU GRATIN WITH BLUE CRAB, CHEDDAR & PARMESAN
Legim$18.00
HAITIAN SMOTHERED GREENS WITH MIRLITON & SPINACH GREENS SERVED WITH FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS & WHITE RICE. VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE
Side Sos Pwa$4.00
Puréed black beans with coconut milk
Location

1535 Basin St

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
