Fritz & Franz Bierhaus located in the heart of Coral Gables is a full service restaurant/ sports bar. Serving Austrian- Bavarian specialties from Wiener Schnitzel with homemade Potato Salad to the finest brats in Miami. As well as traditional American Bar food such as; burgers, wings, pretzels. Our bier selection is a pick from some of the best German/ Austrian breweries you can find on the east coast.



GRILL

60 Merrick Way • $$