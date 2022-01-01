Go
Fritz & Franz Bierhaus located in the heart of Coral Gables is a full service restaurant/ sports bar. Serving Austrian- Bavarian specialties from Wiener Schnitzel with homemade Potato Salad to the finest brats in Miami. As well as traditional American Bar food such as; burgers, wings, pretzels. Our bier selection is a pick from some of the best German/ Austrian breweries you can find on the east coast.

GRILL

60 Merrick Way • $$

Avg 4.5 (1826 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

60 Merrick Way

Coral Gables FL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
