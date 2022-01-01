Fritz & Franz Bierhaus
Fritz & Franz Bierhaus located in the heart of Coral Gables is a full service restaurant/ sports bar. Serving Austrian- Bavarian specialties from Wiener Schnitzel with homemade Potato Salad to the finest brats in Miami. As well as traditional American Bar food such as; burgers, wings, pretzels. Our bier selection is a pick from some of the best German/ Austrian breweries you can find on the east coast.
GRILL
60 Merrick Way • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
60 Merrick Way
Coral Gables FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
