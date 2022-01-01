Go
Fritz's

SALADS • SANDWICHES

115 Easton Avenue • $

Avg 4.7 (2525 reviews)

Popular Items

Fritz's Style Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
eggs, sausage, ghost pepper cheese & Fritz's aioli on our toasted house roll. Our eggs are prepared neatly scrambled unless otherwise specified.
French Fries$4.00
hand cut french fries, fried until golden brown. Vegan.
General Tso's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.75
smothered in house-made general tso's sauce & topped with scallions & sesame seeds on our house roll.
Turkey Avocado B.L.T.$10.50
herb roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado on our toasted white bread.
Egg Sandwich$4.50
eggs, your choice of breakfast meat & cheese on our toasted house roll. Our eggs are prepared neatly scrambled unless otherwise specified.
Drunken Parm$10.50
with vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese on our garlic toasted house roll.
Meatball also includes provolone cheese.
Risotto Fritters$6.00
with choice of tomato basil sauce or roasted garlic aioli. Vegetarian.
Plain Tenders & Fries$10.75
hand battered chicken tenders & hand cut french fries cooked until golden brown. Served plain or in your choice of sauce.
Dessert Bars
Our selection of house-made dessert bars.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$9.75
with house-made pepper jelly, lettuce, tomato & brie cheese on our house roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

115 Easton Avenue

New Brunswick NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
