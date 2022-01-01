Go
Toast

Frog Hollow Tavern

Come in and enjoy!!

1282 Broad St • $$$

Avg 4.8 (6254 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1282 Broad St

Augusta GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nacho Mama’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Farmhaus Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Craft & Vine

No reviews yet

Augusta’s favorite spot for craft cocktails and small plates. Happy Hour twice each night!

The Southern Salad

No reviews yet

FAST-FOOD CAN BE REAL FOOD
We’re Augusta, Georgia’s newest quick service restaurant, offering gourmet + custom bowls and smoothies from seasonal, farm-fresh, local ingredients. The Southern Salad is devoted to creating and promoting a lifestyle focused around sustainable, delicious food, hospitality, and community stewardship — bringing a fresh take on what is traditionally considered “fast-food”.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston